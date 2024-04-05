BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$54.00.
BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.35.
BCE Price Performance
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0694723 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
