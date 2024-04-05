Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.26), with a volume of 249521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.23).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.88. The stock has a market cap of £118.64 million, a PE ratio of 18,495.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

In other Beeks Financial Cloud Group news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.07), for a total value of £3,630,000 ($4,556,866.68). Corporate insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

