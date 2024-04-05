Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $185.00

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.26), with a volume of 249521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.23).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 260 ($3.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKS
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Beeks Financial Cloud Group
In other Beeks Financial Cloud Group news, insider Gordon McArthur sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.07), for a total value of £3,630,000 ($4,556,866.68). Corporate insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Beeks Financial Cloud Group
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.