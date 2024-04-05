BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Trading Down 0.3%

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.80. 5,516,912 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,986,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.
BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.31.
