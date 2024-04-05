Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 4.3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 55,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 26,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Better Choice Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Better Choice by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,019 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Better Choice by 69.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

Featured Stories

