BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given Underweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their underweight rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.62.

NYSE BILL opened at $61.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.29, a PEG ratio of 180.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. BILL has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

