BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $13.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $948.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 232,043 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

