Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Trading Up 5.6%

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.35. Approximately 204,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 747,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

BIRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.15.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $3,775,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $2,924,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

