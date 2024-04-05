BitShares (BTS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159,783.29

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $159,783.29 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitShares has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001359 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000869 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

