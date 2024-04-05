BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $40.48 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001848 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001344 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001401 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001301 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000145 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $35,301,646.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

