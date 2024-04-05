BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Reaches $1.37 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $40.48 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001848 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001462 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001344 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000875 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001301 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.
