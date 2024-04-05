BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,152.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,946.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,355,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after purchasing an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 314,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

