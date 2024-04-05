BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. 4,786,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,718,069. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock worth $142,812 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

