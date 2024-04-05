BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.08 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry
BlackBerry Trading Up 2.7 %
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at BlackBerry
In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackBerry by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 4,101,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 171.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,432,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,346 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackBerry
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.