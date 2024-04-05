BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.04) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $130-138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.08 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BB stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackBerry by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 4,101,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackBerry by 138.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 171.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 1,432,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,346 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.