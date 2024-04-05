Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $26,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $125.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,902. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

