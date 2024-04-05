Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $83.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.72.
SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SQ
Insider Transactions at Block
Institutional Trading of Block
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after acquiring an additional 212,218 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Block Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.