Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $83.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.72.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,513,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,942,000 after acquiring an additional 212,218 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,514 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,982,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

