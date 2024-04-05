Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.83

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.83 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 130519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,257,597 shares of company stock worth $139,735,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. CWM LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

