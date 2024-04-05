Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. 307,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 126,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
