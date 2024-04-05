Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. 307,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 126,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ridge Bankshares

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 33.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

