BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$195.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNR. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$182.29.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$174.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$162.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

