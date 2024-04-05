BMO Capital Markets Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCI.B. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$76.38.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Rogers Communications Company Profile

RCI.B opened at C$53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.47. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$50.15 and a twelve month high of C$67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.