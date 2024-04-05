BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.17

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 539040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

