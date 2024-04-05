BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.17

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 539040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
