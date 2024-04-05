Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $69.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

BXP opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,232,000 after buying an additional 62,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,636,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $890,848,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,417,000 after buying an additional 164,726 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

