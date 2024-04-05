Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 1,965 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $52,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,502,000 after acquiring an additional 215,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,635,000 after purchasing an additional 306,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 484,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

