Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 3,366 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $43,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,552,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after buying an additional 775,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NetApp by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,577,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $100,735,000 after buying an additional 716,604 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.11. 428,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,950. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $3,891,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

