Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 1,319 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.60% of Valmont Industries worth $29,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,814,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $64,415,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 119,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after purchasing an additional 106,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

VMI traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.98. 39,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.97 and a 200 day moving average of $223.39. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $315.88.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

