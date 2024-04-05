Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 16,823 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $22,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Lakeland Financial stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,832. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $161,715.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,902,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,728 shares of company stock worth $3,670,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Financial



Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

