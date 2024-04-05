Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 19,867 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.50% of American Financial Group worth $49,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,625,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,973,000 after purchasing an additional 654,442 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter worth $43,511,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 511.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.74. 93,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

