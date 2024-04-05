Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 3,259 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.38% of Lamar Advertising worth $41,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.90. 87,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.08.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.22%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

