Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $34,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 50,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $68.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

