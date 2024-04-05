Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $26.87 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $26,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,262. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

