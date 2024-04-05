Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $46.13 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.46% of Service Co. International worth $46,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $72.47. 198,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,554. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,475,372.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

