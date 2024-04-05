Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.80% of 1st Source worth $24,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $39,206.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

1st Source Stock Up 0.1 %

1st Source stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 4,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.79.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

