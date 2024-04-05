Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.09% of UniFirst worth $37,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $22,256,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $26,359,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,624 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Down 0.2 %

UNF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.82. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.97.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UniFirst

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $399,966.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,039.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.