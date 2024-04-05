Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $46,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $5,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.76. 1,298,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,379. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

