Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $32,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $169.61. The stock had a trading volume of 95,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

View Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.