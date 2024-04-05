Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 14240810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

