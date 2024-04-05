BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 11,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,751.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,419 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

