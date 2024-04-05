BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BP were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BP by 32.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,909,000 after buying an additional 349,766 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 467,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. 8,138,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

