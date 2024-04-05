Breakwater Capital Group Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,438,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,663,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $56.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.