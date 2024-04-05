Breakwater Capital Group Acquires New Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,811 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 956,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,798. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

