Breakwater Capital Group Acquires Shares of 11,988 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMDE. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMDE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 7,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,241. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05.

