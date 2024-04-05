Breakwater Capital Group Acquires Shares of 11,988 Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMDE. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.
Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:FMDE traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. 7,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,241. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.