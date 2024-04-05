Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,172. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

