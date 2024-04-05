Breakwater Capital Group Buys 70 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

