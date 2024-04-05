Breakwater Capital Group Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

KO stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $255.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.23%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

