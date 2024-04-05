Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.13. 2,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,167. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.65.

