Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 65 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,192,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.34. 207,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $130.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.41 and a 200-day moving average of $360.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

