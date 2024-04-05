Breakwater Capital Group Purchases New Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,211.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

