Breakwater Capital Group Sells 13,937 Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NXN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

