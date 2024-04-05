Breakwater Capital Group Sells 24 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $451.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.25 and a 200 day moving average of $439.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

