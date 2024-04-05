Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.69. 291,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

