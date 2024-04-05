Breakwater Capital Group Trims Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Breakwater Capital Group cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.08. 357,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,040. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.