British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.50

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 1402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.00).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £215.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.42.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.